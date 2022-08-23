Tottenham to launch bid for Anthony Gordon

Tottenham are ready to launch a formal move to sign Anthony Gordon after holding positive talks over a deal for the Everton attacker, according to reports.

Gordon has developed into one of the most exciting youngsters in British football since coming through the youth ranks at Everton having joined the Merseysiders academy aged just 11.

The 21-year-old has already made 60 first team appearances in all competitions for the Toffees, and has scored 4 goals in 7 caps for the England U21s having represented his country at various youth levels.

Gordon’s potential has caught the attention of clubs in the Premier League and journalist Pete O’Rourke claims Tottenham are set to make a late move to sign the winger during the closing days of the window.

O’Rourke says Tottenham have held a long-standing interest in the player and made an approach earlier in the summer, so they’re ready to renew their pursuit ahead of the transfer window closing on September 1st.

Further reports support this claim with Football Insider also suggesting that Tottenham will make a late formal bid to sign Gordon after holding talks over a potential deal.

Positive talks

According to the source, the North Londoners have received encouragement the player is keen to join them if an agreement can be found and it’s believed Everton will sell if £50m cash is put on the table.

Tottenham have already raided Everton this summer having snapped-up Richarlison and it looks like Antonio Conte is hoping to lure another of Frank Lampard’s key players to the capital.

Conte has already got a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal with Richarlison vying for starting spots along with the likes of Harry Kane, Hueng-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Moura, so Gordon would give him another top class option in the final third.

However, Tottenham aren’t the only club showing a keen interest as widespread reports claim that Chelsea are also trying to sign Gordon this summer so it looks like the London giants will go head-to-head over a deal.

It will be interesting to see where Gordon ends up if he does leave Goodison Park but he’d be a terrific long-term addition for Tottenham or Chelsea if either club is able to get a deal done before the window closes.