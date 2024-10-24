Liverpool’s Szoboszlai has to be dropped vs Arsenal



Liverpool continued their good form with an eight-straight win in all competitions.

The Merseyside heavyweights faced a tricky challenge against RB Leipzig on the road yesterday, but they prevailed with a 1-0 Champions League win. Darwin Nunez scored the winning goal in the 27th minute from a Mohamed Salah assist.

The Reds had plenty of positives from the encounter, but manager Arne Slot could still contemplate a change in midfield against Arsenal with Dominik Szoboszlai’s unconvincing performance. He had a forgettable outing in Germany.

The Hungarian star has lacked consistency with his showing this campaign and we saw another repeat yesterday. He lost possession on 13 occasions with 3 out of 9 duels won. He completed just 1 out of 5 long balls with 85% passes completed.

Drop him

Liverpool are in the best form and shape ahead of the visit of the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. They should fancy their chances of another victory with Arsenal missing key players such as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Jurrien Timber.

However, the Anfield giants can’t get complacent against the Gunners, who are not an easy team to beat in North London. Slot has shown that he does not hesitate in making shrewd tactical decisions and Szoboszlai could get the axe on Sunday.

Curtis Jones delivered his best performance of the campaign versus Chelsea last weekend. The 23-year-old was back on the bench yesterday. The Liverpool graduate could replace Szoboszlai and partner Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield.

Liverpool have failed to beat the Gunners in the last four league outings with 2 draws and 2 losses. They won’t get a better opportunity to beat the London outfit, who could also be without Riccardo Calafiori after a knee injury scare against Shakhtar Donetsk.

A victory at the weekend would put them 7 points clear of the Gunners in the table. Slot’s side can make a huge statement that they are the major contenders alongside Manchester City for the league title with a win at the Emirates.