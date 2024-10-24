Tottenham ‘leading the race’ to sign Arsenal target Delap

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the frontrunner to sign Arsenal target and Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, as per Caught Offside.

After spending almost a decade at Derby County’s youth system, the 21-year-old joined the Manchester City academy back in 2019 before making his debut for the Citizens’ first-team in the following year.

However, the youngster never managed to secure his place in Pep Guardiola’s squad so he was sent out on loan to Championship multiple times to play regularly and develop his career before Ipswich decided to purchase him permanently ahead of this season.

Upon moving to Portman Road Stadium, Delap has had a promising start to this season, scoring four goals in eight Premier League appearances and the newly promoted side are currently just above the relegation zone.

Therefore, it appears the former Man City star’s bright start to this season has already attracted the attention of a few big Premier League clubs with Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

Tottenham want Arsenal target, Delap

Caught Offside states that Spurs are considering signing Delap in the upcoming January window and the player would be available for a fee of around £33m[€40m].

However, the report says the Lilywhites aren’t the only club in this race as Arsenal are also plotting a swoop for him, additionally, Newcastle United and Aston Villa want him as well.

Moreover, Man City are planning to bring the youngster back to the club. But, Spurs are currently ‘leading the race’ ahead of Arsenal and Man City to hire Delap.

Tottenham recently bolstered the attacking department by purchasing Dominic Solanke in the summer and if they now sign Delap in January then that will make Richarlison’s future uncertain at the club.

On the other hand, Arsenal didn’t hire anyone after letting Eddie Nketiah leave the club in the summer window so it appears the Gunners are now looking to sign a new striker to replace him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually manage to secure Delap’s service by defeating their arch-rivals in this race in the upcoming January transfer window.