Arsenal have joined race to sign Ferran Torres



According to TBR Football, Arsenal are one of the Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

The Spain international has been with Barcelona since January 2022, but his future is apparently uncertain with Raphinha’s impressive start to the campaign. The Catalan giants were looking to part ways with the latter during the recent summer transfer window, but they have changed their stance amid his exceptional form.

This has opened the door for Torres’ possible departure. Arsenal are mentioned as one of the admirers with manager Mikel Arteta being a huge fan. However, the Spaniard remains happy to continue as a squad player under Barcelona boss Hansi Flick. The Gunners won’t waste time on him unless they receive some encouragement.

Avoid

Torres signed for the Blaugrana from Manchester City for £46 million and he had a good start to his career before slowing down. The Spaniard has struggled to replicate his international performances at club level. Torres has been exceptional for La Roja with 26 goal contributions from just 48 caps under multiple managers.

With Barcelona, he has lacked the same consistency with 41 goal involvements in 126 outings. Torres was a regular starter at one point under former manager Xavi who described him as ‘world-class‘, but he has failed to find consistency. This has now dropped him down the pecking order with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal preferred out wide.

Torres can also play up front, but that option has been closed with Robert Lewandowski’s rich vein of scoring form. The Spaniard could contemplate an exit if his situation does not improve, but we believe the Gunners should avoid an approach as his statistics were not overly impressive playing for a star-studded Man City side.

The Spaniard averaged a goal in every 3 league games for the Cityzens. Arsenal need someone with a higher goalscoring frequency if they want to challenge for the Premier League crown in future. Bukayo Saka is an undisputed starter for the Gunners on the right wing and we don’t consider Torres as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.