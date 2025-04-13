Arsenal keen on signing Tottenham target Kingsley Coman

Arsenal are reportedly keen on beating Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

Bukayo Saka has been the undisputed starter for the Gunners on the right flank and Ethan Nwaneri has been his deputy. Therefore, the right side is looking pretty strong, however, they have room for improvement on the other side.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are the options for the left flank, but the duo have had an average campaign this season. Moreover, considering the Belgian will enter the final year of his current contract this summer and will turn 31 later this year, signing a replacement for him would be the right decision.

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg says that Arsenal initially wanted to bolster the wide forward position by signing Leroy Sane but following his decision to remain at the Bavarian club by extending his deal, they are showing a ‘concrete’ interest in signing Coman.

The player has expressed his desire to leave the Allianz Arena to take a new challenge in his career. Therefore, the North London club might be able to secure his service should they make a formal approach.

However, Saudi Arabian clubs are also planning a swoop for him, while Tottenham are in this race as well. But, Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently in the backseat in this race due to the player’s high salary.

Spurs are said to be unwilling to make Timo Werner’s loan deal permanent, while Wilson Odobert has continued to struggle with fitness problems since joining from Burnley last summer.

Additionally, considering Son Heung-min is approaching the wrong end of his career, the Lilywhites are seemingly planning to add reinforcements in the flanks.

Coman is a versatile forward as he can play on either flank. He has enjoyed great success with Bayern Munich over the years, winning every major competition.

The 28-year-old is a serial winner and any team would want to have a player like him. However, the £30m-rated winger has struggled with injury problems in recent years and will turn 30 next year.

Therefore, the Frenchman won’t be an option for the long-term future and won’t have much resale value so Arsenal or Tottenham might be better off exploring other options to strengthen the attacking department.