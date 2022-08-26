Europa League group stage draw: Arsenal and Man Utd’s opponents confirmed

Arsenal and Manchester United have discovered their fate after the draw for the group stages of the Europa League was conducted this afternoon.

Arsenal looked on course to return to the Champions League this season as they occupied fourth spot in the Premier League with just three games remaining. However, two defeats saw the Gunners narrowly miss out to rivals Tottenham which meant they had to settle for a place in the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been drawn to face Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in Group A. PSV are managed by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistlerooy so there should be some ‘edge’ to that match.

Arsenal will also be up against Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in the group stages of the Europa League while Switzerland side FC Zurich make up the group from Pot 4.

Arteta should be pleased with the draw as there are no long haul trips involved for his squad and Arsenal should be confident of progressing to the next phase as group winners.

United content

Manchester United endured a tough 2020/21 campaign and at one stage it looked as though they may miss out on European qualification altogether. However, they managed to edge out West Ham to finish 6th in the Premier League and book their place in this seasons Europa League.

New boss Erik ten Hag will now test himself against Real Sociedad after being drawn to face the Spanish side in Group E. Romanian outfit Sheriff Tiraspol were selected from Pot 3 while Man Utd will also be heading to Cyprus to take on Omonoia – who are managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

Ten Hag should also be satisfied with the draw as although Sociedad have the potential to be a tricky test, Manchester United should have no problem qualifying from Group E.

The matches will be played on the 8th and 15th September, 6th, 13th and 27th of October and the 3rd November.

Here is the confirmed draw in full: