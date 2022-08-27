[Teams] Chelsea vs Leicester City: Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Leicester City at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Boss Thomas Tuchel has made just one change from the side that lost heavily to Leeds United last weekend with Nathan Chalobah coming in for Kalidou Koulibaly following his sending off at Elland Road.

Edouard Mendy keeps his place between the sticks despite his poor showing last time out while Reece James continues to operate on the right side of the back three. Thiago Silva starts in defence once again for Chelsea so Cesar Azpilicueta has to settle for a place on the bench.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek gets another chance to impress while Connor Gallagher also keeps his place alongside Jorginho in the Chelsea midfield in the absence of N’Golo Kante. Mateo Kovacic has to make do with a substitutes role once again this afternoon.

Marc Cucurella keeps his place ahead of Ben Chilwell in the left wing-back position while Mason Mount starts in attack once again for the Blues. Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling also keep their places up front so Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic miss out on a starting spot once again.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy is the dangerman as he leads the line up front and is supported by Harvey Barnes. Youri Tielemans starts in midfield despite on-going doubts over his future with the Foxes while Boubakary Soumare also starts in the middle of the park.

Jonny Evans marshals the defence along with Daniel Amartey while James Justin keeps his place at full-back for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Silva, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Ampadu, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Leicester

Ward, Castagne, Evans, Amartey, Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Soumare, Tielemans, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Mendy, Albrighton, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka