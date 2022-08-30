Man Utd’s move for Meunier depends on Wan-Bissaka exit

Manchester United’s prospects of signing Thomas Meunier depend on Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving the club for a reasonable fee, The Telegraph report.

The Red Devils are currently on the verge of landing Ajax winger Antony for an initial £81 million and this will take their spending spree to over £200m for the transfer window.

Amidst this, The Telegraph report that the club don’t have more money to spend on permanent signings, and any further arrivals could depend on players heading for the exit door.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag is currently keen on landing Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier, but that seems unlikely unless Wan-Bissaka leaves on a permanent basis.

According to the report, United have received just one loan proposal for the 24-year-old, but Crystal Palace could make a £10m bid to re-sign their graduate before Thursday’s deadline.

Borussia Dortmund are open to parting ways with Meunier as they look to reduce their wage bill. The Belgium international is one of the highest earners at the club at £130,000-a-week.

Our view:

Diogo Dalot has been an undisputed starter at right-back for Manchester United this term. Wan-Bissaka has made just one cameo appearance, and it is quite clear that Ten Hag does not fancy him.

Wan-Bissaka is undoubtedly one of the best tacklers in the Premier League, but his forward play has been unconvincing. His crossing and long-ball distribution has been non-existent.

Hence, there are no surprises that United are looking to offload him. The club signed the right-back for a hefty £50m in 2019 but can’t expect anywhere close to that figure amid his lack of progress.

Palace could offer an escape route for Wan-Bissaka before the deadline. It would represent a huge loss to sell him for £10m, but his sale would allow United to sign Meunier from Dortmund.

The Bundesliga outfit are eyeing around £13m for Meunier, and he would represent value for money, considering his attacking attributes would be ideal for Ten Hag’s tactical system.

Meunier likes to take on defenders with his pace and has a good physical presence. The 30-year-old is also good defensively with his tackling and clearances and tends to win regular aerial duels.