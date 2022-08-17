Man Utd want Thomas Meunier to replace Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United want to sign Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, The Telegraph report.

The Red Devils are aiming to reinforce multiple positions before the transfer deadline, and a new right-back appears one of the priorities for head coach Erik ten Hag.

Barcelona’s Sergino Dest has been mentioned as a target, but according to The Telegraph, United are now eyeing Meunier and a £12.6m fee has been proposed.

Manchester United are also hoping to offload Wan-Bissaka, who is not in the plans of Ten Hag. They are willing to loan or sell him. Crystal Palace could be prepared to pay around £10m.

Our view:

Wan-Bissaka was an undisputed right-back for United for two-and-a-half seasons, but lost his place to Diogo Dalot during the back end of the previous campaign.

Under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, Dalot was preferred due to his better attacking attributes. He has fared better when it comes to overlapping runs and long balls.

The trend has remained unchanged under Ten Hag, but he may want an upgrade on Dalot, who has failed to register a goal or an assist for United over the last 12 months.

Meunier would be a good acquisition for United. He has been an attacking right-back for most of his career.

The Belgium international bagged two goals and five assists from 26 outings for Dortmund last term before his season was curtailed from February due to a torn tendon in his thigh.

The 30-year-old would be an upgrade on Dalot and Wan-Bissaka. Wan-Bissaka was signed for £50 million from Palace in 2019, but has failed to live-up to that price tag and United may have to cut their losses.

The 24-year-old is one of the best tacklers in the Premier League, but he is one-dimensional. Wan-Bissaka has barely succeeded in making early crosses into the box during his time at United and clearly isn’t in Ten Hag’s plans.