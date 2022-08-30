Man Utd in talks with Barcelona for Sergino Dest

Spanish outlet Sport has reported that Manchester United and Barcelona are in talks over a potential swap deal involving Sergino Dest and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The proposed deal would see Dest make a trip to Manchester with Wan-Bissaka heading the other way. Barca coach Xavi Hernandez has shown that he is not convinced by Dest and has not played the North American in any of the club’s opening three games this season. At Manchester United as well, Wan-Bissaka is not in Erik ten Hag’s plans and has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Barcelona have been looking to offload Dest all summer while United have been trying to bring in a new right-back to compete with Diogo Dalot. The source has claimed that ten Hag is open to a reunion with Dest as he had previously coached him at Ajax.

Xavi has also hinted that Dest is free to leave the Blaugrana this summer and find himself a new club.

“We’ve talked to him and he knows his situation here,” (via Express)

Express has also reported that Barcelona want £17 million for Dest but the Red Devils are trying to use Wan-Bissaka to tempt the former La Liga champions into a swap deal.

The 24-year-old England international arrived in 2019 for a fee of £50 million but has failed to live up to the levels expected from him. That being said, a move to Spain could be on the table for the Englishman before the window slams shut on Thursday night.

Manchester United were previously interested in signing Frenkie de Jong but failed to convince the Dutchman on personal terms. The former Ajax midfielder has been now ruled out as a potential option following the signing of former Real Madrid star, Casemiro. Sport has also claimed that United are keeping tabs on Memphis Depay, whose move to Juventus collapsed last week.

It has also come to light that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a potential option for the English outfit with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo still unclear. The Gabon international, however, prefers playing under Thomas Tuchel, who is said to be trying to take him to Chelsea.

Our View

Erik ten Hag has endured a tricky summer having made only five signings, despite having visible gaps in quality in his squad. Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, and now Antony, have been incorporated into his ranks.

There is not much time left in the window but if Manchester United can sign Dest, they should go for it. The 21-year-old is accustomed to Erik ten Hag’s methods and could be a useful signing.