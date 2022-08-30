Chelsea in advanced talks with RB Leipzig for Josko Gvardiol

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea are now in advanced talks with RB Leipzig to sign Josko Gvardiol after submitting a £77m [€90m] proposal.

Romano says the plan is for the Croatian international to remain with Leipzig this season and join Chelsea in 2023. The negotiations between the clubs are still ongoing but are at an advanced stage.

Gvardiol has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer transfer window, having also been linked with a move to Manchester City last month.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have also been consistently linked with Gvardiol as the German tactician’s priority this summer has been to revitalise his backline. Tuchel parted ways with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso could also follow Christensen and Rudiger to Spain.

While the West Londoners have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly, they are also closing in on the signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. It appears Gvardiol is going to be the latest big-money signing at Stamford Bridge if they can get this proposed deal over the line.

Our View

Jules Kounde was a priority target for Tuchel all summer but Barcelona stepped in at the last moment to tempt the Frenchman from a move to the Premier League. However, Todd Boehly and co. have acted swiftly to reach advanced stages with Leipzig for Gvardiol.

He will develop further in the Bundesliga and with Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League, he will also get some European experience under his belt. Therefore, it is not a bad move to keep him in Germany until the summer of 2023.

The 20-year-old is a ball-playing defender and could fit in with Tuchel’s system. Tuchel likes to play defenders that are good with the ball at their feet and can play short passes. Gvardiol is also aggressive when it comes to cutting off the passing lanes and committing those tactical fouls.

He has a cool head on his shoulders and has proved to be a remarkably mature defender despite being only 20 years old.

If Gvardiol manages to stay fit for the majority of his career, Chelsea have a guaranteed star on their hands.