Man Utd handed boost with Dest and Meunier available on loan

Manchester United have been handed a transfer boost with right-backs Sergino Dest and Thomas Meunier now available on loan, The Telegraph’s Jason Burt reports.

The Red Devils confirmed the arrival of Antony from Ajax yesterday. With the signing of the Brazil international, their spending spree has extended beyond £200 million.

Burt recently reported that United may not make any more signings after Martin Dubravka after emptying their budget on Antony, but the club have now received a potential boost.

Both Dest and Meunier are available on temporary deals. The Red Devils could sign either player in the coming hours before parting ways with the out-of-favour Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Our view:

Diogo Dalot has been the first-choice right-back for the Red Devils this campaign. The Portuguese starred against Southampton with a splendid assist and a goal-line clearance.

On the other hand, Wan-Bissaka has made just one cameo appearance for United this term. It was against arch-rivals Liverpool where the club needed the defensive assurance.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly gifted when it comes to making tackles and key interceptions, but he has lacked the attacking output. He barely makes long passes or crosses into the box.

Hence, United definitely need a solid competitor for Dalot. Wan-Bissaka is currently on the radar of West Ham United and Crystal Palace, and could join either club before the deadline.

If a deal materialises for either Dest or Meunier, United could proceed to sanction Wan-Bissaka’s exit.

Dest has worked with manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax in the past. He was handed his debut by the Dutchman and made an impressive eight goal contributions during the 2019/2020 season.

The 21-year-old star has struggled since his move to Camp Nou in 2020, but may have the chance to revive his career under Ten Hag whose attacking brand of football would suit him.

Meunier, on the other hand, would also be a solid signing for United. He offers experience at 30 years of age. The Belgian would offer an aerial presence that Dest does not possess.

Both players would provide upgrades on Wan-Bissaka. Looking into the long term, Dest would be a better signing for United. The club could be tempted to negotiate a buy clause.