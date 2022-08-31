Journalist confirms Arsenal’s interest in signing Mykhaylo Mudryk

Arsenal are eyeing a late move to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk are demanding £25m for the winger, according to Ben Jacobs.

Mikel Arteta has made it perfectly clear he’d like to further strengthen his squad and Arsenal have been tipped to sign another winger before the transfer window closes on Thursday night.

After letting Nicolas Pepe join Nice on loan last week, the Gunners are low on options in attack with only Reiss Nelson and youngster Marquinhos regarded as back-up for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Pedro Neto in recent weeks but with Wolves determined to keep hold of the Portuguese international, Arteta has been forced to look at alternatives.

Mudryk has emerged as a serious target during the latter stages of the window and journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed Arsenal are showing a keen interest in the Ukrainian international.

Deal possible

Jacobs says Mudryk appeals to the Gunners due to the fact he can play on either flank so he’d give Arteta options in the final third. The CBS Sports reporter says a deal is ‘very possible’ but claims the two clubs started off £10m apart in their valuations with Shakhtar wanting £25m.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Arsenal are prepared to meet that valuation but Mudryk would be another exciting young addition to Arteta’s squad if a deal can be agreed for him to move to the Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old has forged a reputation as one of the best young talents in Ukrainian football since coming through the youth ranks at Shakhtar and he’s been dubbed as the ‘Ukrainian Neymar’.

Mudryk is known for his pace and superb dribbling skills, so he’d be a terrific fit at Arsenal if he were to join the North Londoners before the transfer window closes on Thursday night.

READ: Arsenal submit £20m bid for Brazilian star

The Ukrainian international is not the finished article yet, but he’s got huge potential and would no doubt develop greatly under Arteta at Arsenal, so it will be interesting to see if a deal can be finalised.