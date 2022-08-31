Arsenal are hoping to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk in a £21m deal

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Mykhaylo Mudryk and are hoping to strike a £21m deal with Shakhat Donetsk for his signature, according to reports via The Sun.

Mikel Arteta has enjoyed an excellent summer window having snapped up the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira, and the Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League table on maximum points.

However, the Spanish boss is still trying to further strengthen his squad before the window closes on Thursday night and a new winger is on the agenda after allowing Nicolas Pepe to join Nice on loan last week.

Several names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium with Pedro Neto widely touted as Arteta’s prime target. But with Wolves determined to keep hold of the Portuguese international, Arsenal are looking at alternatives.

Mudryk has emerged as a serious target and The Sun cite Italian reporter Rudi Galetti as saying that Arsenal are hoping to agree a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk worth £21m to sign the youngster.

Personal terms agreed

It’s reported that Arsenal are optimistic an agreement can be found before 11pm on Thursday and the newspaper cites journalist Nicolo Schira as claiming that personal terms for a five-year contract have already been agreed with Mudryk.

The 21-year-old has attracted interest from a number of other Premier League clubs but the report says Arsenal are confident of winning the race to sign Mudryk within the next 24 hours.

The Ukrainian international has forged a reputation as one of the hottest young talents in Europe so he’d be another exciting addition to Arteta’s squad if a deal can be agreed with Shakhtar.

Arsenal are currently heavily reliant on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings, and with Europa League fixtures to contend with this season, they desperately need attacking reinforcements.

Mudryk is predominantly a left winger but he can operate anywhere across the frontline so he’d give Arteta options in the final third and provide vital support for the likes of Martinelli and Saka.

He’s also been dubbed as the ‘Ukrainian Neymar’ due to his dribbling ability and skill on the ball, so Arsenal fans should be excited if the North Londoners manage to lure him to the Emirates this summer.