Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the new season when they take on Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has injury problems in midfield as Mohamed Elneny has been ruled out after picking up a thigh injury against Fulham at the weekend. With Thomas Partey also still on the sidelines with a thigh issue, Albert Sambi Lokonga starts in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka tonight.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was back in training at London Colney on Tuesday after missing the win over Fulham with a knee injury. However, the Ukrainian international is still not fit enough to return so Kieran Tierney continues at left-back for Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsdale keeps goal once again for the Gunners while William Saliba is rewarded with another start having been hugely impressive since coming into the Arsenal starting eleven this season.

The young Frenchman partners Gabriel once again with Ben White keeping his place at right-back meaning Takehiro Tomiyasu has to settle for a place on the bench against Villa this evening.

Gabriel Martinelli has been in terrific form lately and the Brazilian youngster keeps his place on the left side of Arsenal’s attack. Bukayo Saka also keeps his place on the opposite flank so Marquinhos is among the substitutes.

Gabriel Jesus will be looking to continue his excellent start to life at the Emirates following his move to Arsenal from Manchester City. The Brazilian international leads the line up front with Eddie Nketiah on the bench.

As for Villa, Emi Martinez starts against his former club while Tyrone Mings lines-up in defence. Ollie Watkins leads the line up front with Emi Buendia offering support along with Leon Bailey so Philippe Coutinho has to settle for a sub role.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Sambi, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Holding, Smith, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Marquinhos, Nketiah.

Aston Villa

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

Subs: Young, Iroegbunam, Augustinsson, Douglas Luiz, Chambers, Ings, Olsen, Coutinho Correia, Archer