[Teams] Liverpool vs Newcastle: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to climb up the Premier League table with another win over Newcastle United at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged side from the starting eleven that thrashed Bournemouth 9-0 at the weekend. Alisson Becker keeps goal once again for the Merseysiders while Trent Alexander-Arnold will be looking to build on his excellent display on Saturday as he continues at right-back tonight.

Joe Gomez keeps his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the Liverpool back four. Joel Matip returns to the squad after recovering from injury but he’s only deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

Andrew Robertson starts once again at left-back so Kostas Tsimikas has to settle for a place on the bench despite impressing in the second half at the weekend. Fabinho starts once again in the holding role for Liverpool while Jordan Henderson captains the side again this evening.

Youngster Harvey Elliott is handed another start by Klopp so James Milner remains on the bench while Curtis Jones is back in the squad after recovering from a calf injury that’s hampered him recently.

Mohamed Salah wasn’t among the goals during the 9-0 win over Bournemouth so the Egyptian international will be hoping to find the back of the net this evening as he starts once again on the right flank.

Luis Diaz scored twice against the Cherries and he keeps his place on the left flank while Roberto Firmino also keeps his place in attack after being among the goals at the weekend. Darwin Nunez completes his suspension this evening so isn’t involved.

As for Newcastle, new signing Alexander Isak makes his debut in attack and is supported by Ryan Fraser and Miguel Almiron. Allan Saint-Maximin is ruled out but Chris Wood is an option from the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Jones.

Newcastle

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Fraser.

Subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson.