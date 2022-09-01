Memphis Depay ready to accept Chelsea’s contract offer

Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay is ready to accept a one-year contract offer from Chelsea, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Blues have been busy on deadline day. They have already agreed deals for Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well as Juventus’ Denis Zakaria.

Aubameyang should provide a solid upgrade to Chelsea’s attack, but he won’t be available from the off, having suffered a fractured jaw earlier this week.

Amidst this, O’Rourke claims that that the Blues have approached Depay and have offered him a one-year deal.

The Dutch star is prepared to accept the proposal, and could make the switch before today’s 11 pm deadline.

Our view:

Depay has entered the final year of his contract with Barcelona, and it is widely known that the Catalans are prepared to release him if he finds a suitable club.

It now appears Chelsea have offered him a short-term contract. Depay could make his return to the Premier League, five-and-a-half years after leaving Manchester United.

The Netherlands international joined the Red Devils with a big reputation back in 2015, but registered just two goals from 33 league games before he left permanently for Lyon.

Depay was a genuine left winger during his United days, but over the years, he has transformed himself. He can now lead the line on his own aside from playing on the left wing.

Signing him on a free transfer would be a big plus for Chelsea. He currently has a market value of £31.5 million, as per Transfermarkt, and would be a huge bargain signing for the Blues.

The 28-year-old is now a different player from his United days with superior finishing skills and stronger hold-up play, and would be an ideal signing for manager Thomas Tuchel.

Like Aubameyang, Depay can switch attacking positions when required. His experience should come in handy for Chelsea, who are in need of strikers that can capitalise on scoring chances.