Expected Arsenal line-up vs Man Utd, Smith Rowe starts

Arsenal will be aiming to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners have won their opening five games of the new league campaign, and the upcoming trip to Manchester should provide a proper test of their top-four credentials.

Arsenal have had a poor record at Old Trafford over the years, but have picked up four points from the last three visits. Manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a strong display.

Here is how Arsenal are expected to line up against Man Utd:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale was struggling with a minor hamstring injury against Aston Villa, and Arteta has said that he will be assessed. However, we still fancy him to start in goal, having managed to play through 90 minutes in midweek.

Defence: The backline should remain identical to the past two games. Ben White has done a fantastic job as the makeshift right-back and we don’t see him dropping to the bench for Takehiro Tomiyasu. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are also nailed-on starters in central defence. With Oleksandr Zinchenko being ruled out with a knee injury, Kieran Tierney is expected to start at left-back for the third league game running.

Midfield: Albert Sambi Lokonga fared impressively in his first start of the Premier League campaign in midweek, but the Belgian will face a much difficult test against the likes of Casemiro. Arteta is likely to back his young midfielder to partner Granit Xhaka in the injury absence of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

Smith Rowe comes in for Odegaard

Attack: There could be an enforced change with Martin Odegaard having sustained a swelling to his ankle. Unlike Ramsdale, Odegaard could not carry on against Villa, and it won’t be a surprise if he does not make the matchday squad. Emile Smith Rowe is a natural replacement in the number 10 role for him. The £36 million-rated star has had a quiet start to the season amid injuries, and will be aiming to make a big impact.

The rest of the attack is expected to remain similar. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are assured starters in the wide attacking roles while Gabriel Jesus will lead the line once more. Saka has yet to hit scoring form unlike his teammates, and has the opportunity to step up in the potential absence of Odegaard, who has been the main creative source for Arsenal this term.