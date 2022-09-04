Chelsea boss praises Chilwell after 2-1 win over West Ham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was delighted with Ben Chilwell’s superb impact off the bench against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Blues had a tough Premier League game against the Hammers yesterday and they found themselves trailing from a Michail Antonio goal in the 62nd minute.

It seemed that they were headed for another disappointing loss, but Chilwell turned the game in their favour.

The England international scored within five minutes of coming on. He showed terrific composure to judge the cross from Thiago Silva before slotting past Lukasz Fabianski.

Two minutes from time, the 25-year-old turned provider for Kai Havertz. He put the ball on the plate for the German to smash home the winner before Fabianski could react.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel said that Chilwell is still lacking the rhythm to play 90 minutes, but he was delighted that the left wing-back had a huge impact in the derby.

He said via Chelseafc.com: “I think he has the full fitness you can have from training and pre-season matches. Of course you can also feel fitter and be fitter with consecutive matches in the Premier League.”

“In my opinion he lacks the rhythm and he lacks a good feeling for the game. This is what I see in training. The player always thinks he’s ready, I think there are still a few things missing.

“He came on today and had a huge impact. This is what we want from him. The wing-back position is his best position in my opinion. He gives a lot of energy, runs and deliveries. So I’m very happy because these things happen like nothing else.

“Much more important than any training or talk with me is that he feels it and he experiences being back on the pitch and being decisive.”

Chilwell suffered a serious knee injury in November last year, and he did not make another appearance for Chelsea last season until the final day. He came on for a minute against Watford.

He is now back to full fitness. The £34.2 million-rated star has played just 120 minutes over five games this term, but he has certainly made a big impression with one goal and two assists.

His game-changing display against the Hammers certainly warrants a second start of the season and that could happen during the Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Chelsea have moved within goal difference of fourth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion after yesterday’s win, but they had some luck on their side with the Hammers being denied a late equaliser by VAR.

Jarrod Bowen was adjudged to have fouled Edouard Mendy in the lead-up to Maxwell Cornet’s goal, but replays showed that there was minimal contact. The Blues had good fortune in the end.