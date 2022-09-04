Arteta confident of continuing winning run at Old Trafford

Mikel Arteta takes his side to Manchester United this afternoon as league leaders; and the Spaniard is confident of carrying on their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign.

Regardless of the result at Old Trafford, the Gunners can call the top spot their own for at least one more week, after Manchester City dropped points against Aston Villa on Saturday.

If Arsenal win, they will go four points clear at the top, something which the fans would not have envisaged before the current Premier League season started.

And manager Mikel Arteta oozed confidence in his press conference when the Spaniard was asked about what would it mean to take all three points home. As quoted by Arsenal.com, he said,

“It’s not something new. We’ve done it, we have to do it again and we have to believe from today, yesterday, and straight after the game that we are capable of going there and playing how we want in the match.”

The element of belief in his words is there for all to see. And you can’t blame him for that. Arsenal have been exceptional this season and are certainly favourites to win at Manchester United, despite Erik ten Hag’s team recent good form after a horrific start to the season.

When asked about whether the team has a psychological barrier to playing on the home turf of Manchester United, where the London side have won just two times in the past 15 years, the Arsenal boss maintained the air of confidence.

“I don’t think so. We have gone through things like that when we hadn’t won at Stamford Bridge for 20 or something years, but you need to believe that you will do that.”

“If you can play the way you want to play, you will win football matches. We’ve done it, and that’s the belief that we have.”

However, saying all the good things and doing all the good things are two completely different things. The Gunners face the toughest task the season has bestowed on them.

It will be intriguing to see whether Arteta’s team is ready for the challenge that lies ahead this afternoon.