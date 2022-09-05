Chelsea to step up contract talks with Mason Mount

Chelsea are prepared to step up contract talks with midfielder Mason Mount after committing Reece James to a new long-term deal, The Telegraph report.

James put pen-to-paper on a six-year deal with the London giants earlier today. In the process, he has become the highest-paid defender in Chelsea’s history at £250,000-a-week.

According to The Telegraph, the Blues’ next priority is to extend the stay of Mount whose deal expires in two years. Talks are ongoing with his representatives and a renewed proposal will be made for the midfielder.

Our view:

Mount has been a key player in Chelsea’s attack over the past few years. Last season, he was terrific with 13 goals and 16 assists from 53 games across all competitions.

He has yet to open his tally this campaign in six outings, but there are no doubts that he will have a big part to play in the club’s future as he enters the prime of his career.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has previously praised him as a midfielder full of ‘quality‘, and the club’s hierarchy will want to sort a new contract at the earliest.

It was previously reported that Mount could double his wages to £150,000-a-week with a renewal, but he may now demand more after learning of James’ latest salary.

The 23-year-old was a second-half substitute against West Ham at the weekend, but he should be fancied to make the starting line-up against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening.

The Blues have been disappointing in attack in the early weeks of the campaign. Raheem Sterling has been the only one who has stood out with four goal contributions from six outings.

The club definitely need more goals from their attackers. Mount is one of those that needs to step up and hopefully that happens in the Champions League clash against Zagreb.