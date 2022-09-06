Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Chelsea kick off their Champions League group stage campaign when they take on Dinamo Zagreb this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has made six changes from the side that beat West Ham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League at the weekend. Kepa is recalled between the sticks with Edouard Mendy dropping to the bench.

Thiago Silva hasn’t travelled as he’s been given the night off so Cesar Azpilicueta is recalled to start in the Chelsea back three. Kalidou Koulibaly starts once again while Wesley Fofana also keeps his place in defence. Nathan Chalobah is named among the substitutes.

Reece James will be looking to celebrate his new contract as he starts once again on the right flank. However, there is a change on the opposite flank with Ben Chilwell recalled after impressing off the bench at the weekend. Marc Cucurella drops out for Chelsea this evening.

Mateo Kovacic keeps his place in midfield and he’s joined by Mason Mount with the England international recalled. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the man to make way as he has to settle for a place on the bench along with new signing Denis Zakaria.

Kai Havertz is given a recall by Tuchel while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes his debut up front after joining from Barcelona on deadline day last week. Raheem Sterling keeps his place in the Chelsea attack so Christian Pulisic and Connor Callagher make way.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Dinamo

Livakovic, Ristovski, Sutalo, Peric, Moharrami, Misic, Ljubicic, Ivanusec, Ademi, Orsic, Petkovic

Subs: Zagorac, Stefulj, Lauritsen, Baturina, Emreli, Bockaj, Drmic, Marin, Theophile-Catherine, Bulat, Nevistic, Spikic

Chelsea

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Fofana, Koulibaly, James, Mount, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling

Subs: Mendy, Jorginho, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Cucurella