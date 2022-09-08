Man Utd vs Real Sociedad: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Manchester United begin their Europa League group stage campaign when they entertain Real Sociedad at Old Trafford tonight.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has made some changes from the side that beat Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend. The headline news is that Cristiano Ronaldo is recalled to start for United up front. Marcus Rashford drops out despite scoring twice on Sunday afternoon.

Jadon Sancho is also given a rest with Anthony Elanga recalled to start in the Manchester United attack. Summer signing Anthony keeps his place after scoring on his debut at the weekend.

Christian Eriksen also starts once again after an impressive display against the Gunners. However, Scott McTominay drops out along with Bruno Fernandes as Fred is recalled while Casemiro comes in to make his full debut for United tonight.

Harry Maguire is given a recall to start in the middle of the back four. Victor Lindelof also comes in to line-up alongside the England international with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez making way.

Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back for Man Utd while Tyrell Malacia will be looking to continue his fine form with another run out at left-back. The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Sancho, Varane and Garnacho are among the substitutes but Rashford is given the night off.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Malacia, Maguire, Lindelof, Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen, Antony, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Subs: Dubravka, Heaton, Fredericson, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Iqbal, McTominay, Sancho, Garnacho, McNeil.

Real Sociedad

Remiro, Gorosabel, Elustondo, Pacheco, Munoz, Zubimendi, Mendez, Merino, Silva, Umar, Kubo

Subs: Sola, Illarramendi, Zubeldia, Barrenetxea, Cho, Zubiaurre, Guevara, Navarro, Sorloth, Turrientes, Gonzalez, Karrikaburu