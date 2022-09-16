Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko ruled out with calf injury

Arsenal have suffered a fresh injury blow with Oleksandr Zinchenko ruled out for two weeks with a calf injury that he sustained in training, according to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Zinchenko has settled well since joining Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer and has already established himself as a key part of Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven at the Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old’s progress was interrupted by a knee injury that saw him miss the victories over Fulham and Aston Villa before he returned for Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Zinchenko also came off the bench during the second half of Arsenal’s 2-1 Europa League win over FC Zurich last week as he continued to build his match fitness following his knee issue.

However, the versatile defender has now suffered a set-back in training with the Ukrainian FA confirming Zinchenko has been forced to withdraw from their squad ahead of their international games this month.

In a statement, the Ukrainian FA revealed that Zinchenko picked up a calf injury in training at London Colney this week and is expected to be ruled out for at least two weeks.

“The midfielder of the national team Oleksandr Zinchenko, unfortunately, will not be able to help the blue-yellow during the September matches UEFA Nations League 2022/2023. The player of the London “Arsenal” suffered a calf muscle injury during training at the club, which will require about two weeks for treatment and recovery. Oleksandr immediately personally informed the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Oleksandr Petrakov, of the unfortunate news by calling him. We wish Sashka a speedy recovery.”

This latest injury means Zinchenko now miss Arsenal’s Premier League trip to Brentford on Sunday afternoon as well as his countries games against Scotland and Armenia during the upcoming international break.

The news will come as a blow to Arteta as he looks for a win over Brentford this weekend to maintain Arsenal’s place at the top of the Premier League table.

Kieran Tierney is now expected to continue at left-back on Sunday after only recently overcoming his own injury issues.

Arteta will also be without Mohamed Elneny this weekend due to a serious hamstring injury while Emile Smith Rowe is expected to miss out with a groin problem. However, Thomas Partey could return from a thigh injury that’s kept him out for the last four games.