Arsenal boss provides team news update ahead of Tottenham

Premier League action returns following the international break as Arsenal take on Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday lunchtime.

Ahead of the game, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update.

Arsenal have a number of fitness concerns to contend with as they prepare for the visit of Tottenham with several key players nursing knocks.

Thomas Partey has endured a tough time with injuries once again this season and the midfielder only recently returned from a thigh injury having played 78 minutes against Brentford two weeks ago. However, Partey was sent back from international duty with Ghana after picking up a knee issue in training and he’s being assessed by Arsenal to see if he’ll be available to face Spurs.

Kieran Tierney is another Arsenal player who’s had to deal with his fair share of injuries and the left-back was forced to withdraw from the Scotland camp after being substituted during their match with Ireland earlier this week following a clash of heads.

The Gunners are also assessing Oleksandr Zinchenko after he suffered a calf injury ahead of Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford and was subsequently forced to withdraw from the Ukraine squad.

‘Part of the team’

When quizzed about the availability of the trio at his press conference today, Arteta kept his cards close to his chest by simply saying they are ‘part of the team’ but said the squad is in ‘good condition’.

Arteta is quoted as telling journalists:

“They [Partey, Tierney and Zinchenko] are part of the team.” “We’ve just finished the last training session, we had a short period to prepare, the boys look in good condition.”

It’s difficult to say for certain, but based on Arteta’s comments it sounds like Partey, Tierney and Zinchenko should all be in the Arsenal squad to take on Tottenham tomorrow – which will be a huge boost for them.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was another fitness doubt after he was sent home early from the Japan squad but it looks like he’s also in contention to face Spurs this weekend.

However, Emile Smith Rowe is certain to miss out after being ruled out until December following surgery on a niggling groin injury. Mohamed Elneny is another absentee for the Gunners due to a serious thigh injury while Cedric Soares is expected to miss out with a knock.