Expected Arsenal line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal entertain arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

The Gunners have made a tremendous start to their league season with six wins from seven matches, and are lying top of the table. They have the opportunity to preserve their spot with another victory, but it won’t be easy against their north London rivals, Tottenham.

Arsenal lost on the road to Spurs last time around, but they have an excellent home record against them. Spurs have not won a league game at the Emirates Stadium since 2010 when manager Harry Redknapp masterminded a stunning 3-2 comeback victory.

Here is how Arsenal are expected to line up against Spurs:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale has played every minute of the club’s Premier League campaign thus far. The England star is expected to continue between the posts ahead of deputy shot-stopper Matt Turner. He will be hoping to register his first clean sheet in nine home games.

Defence: Arsenal have been handed a big boost ahead of the north London derby with Oleksandr Zinchenko set to return after a minor calf issue. The Ukrainian should be a straightforward pick ahead of Kieran Tierney at left-back. Similarly, Ben White gets the nod over Takehiro Tomiyasu in the right-back position. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are nailed-on starters in central defence. The latter has been a revelation in his breakthrough campaign with two goals already to his name.

Midfield: Thomas Partey suffered a knee injury scare in training with Ghana recently. This led to Arsenal recalling him early. Judging by Arteta’s pre-match comments, the decision was probably precautionary and the Ghanaian should line up alongside Granit Xhaka. Partey remains a vital cog in the Gunners midfield with his strong tackling attributes, but Xhaka has been the surprise package this season with his involvement higher up the field. He has already amassed one goal and three assists in the league.

Attack: Fabio Vieira had a superb full Premier League debut against Brentford before the internationals. The £34.2 million signing scored with a stunning long-range strike, but should still make way for the return of club captain Martin Odegaard in the number 10 position. The Norwegian star missed the derby with a minor issue but we expect him to make the Arsenal starting XI tomorrow.

Bukayo Saka undoubtedly had his best game of the season at Brentford. He looked back at his best in west London with two assists. He is expected to start on the right wing. It should be the case with Gabriel Martinelli on the other flank after the surgery for Emile Smith Rowe.

Gabriel Jesus, who netted his fourth league goal at Brentford, is expected to start as the main striker ahead of Eddie Nketiah. The Brazilian is walking a tight rope at the moment as he is only one yellow card away from a domestic ban.

Expected Arsenal line-up against Tottenham Hotspur