Chelsea eyeing double deal with RB Leipzig worth £96.4m

90min has claimed that Chelsea are closing in on a double raid on RB Leipzig to acquire Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku.

The source says that the Blues have maintained a line of communication with the Bundesliga outfit post the summer window. In fact, it is understood that personal terms with Nkunku and Gvardiol are already in place and now all remains for Todd Boehly and co. is to secure a final agreement with Leipzig over the transfer fees.

Chelsea made a late attempt in the summer to sign Gvardiol but they were knocked back. Nkunku on the other hand underwent a secret medical ahead of a potential move in 2023. The deal for Nkunku is said to be worth £52.8 million. Gvardiol though is said to have a release clause worth £43.6 million.

Therefore, the proposed double swoop could be worth £96.4m. RB Leipzig, however, are reluctant to sell both their prospects before the World Cup as impressive performances in Qatar could lead to bidding wars.

The idea behind Chelsea securing these deals way before the window opens is they want to get the transfers wrapped-up before any rival offers, and they also want to avoid any late dramas, as in the case of Wesley Fofana last summer.

Our View

Chelsea are in line to secure two of the most in-demand prospects in German football as Nkunku and Gvardiol have been lighting up the Bundesliga.

There is an exciting project brewing under Graham Potter. The former Brighton boss missed out on the summer window but he would surely be delighted if Chelsea can land both Nkunku and Gvardiol.

Nkunku is one of the more versatile attacking players in Europe at the moment. The Frenchman can play anywhere across the frontline and can also drop back to the role of an attacking midfielder should the need arise. He is a playmaker cum goal-scorer and will be an excellent asset to have. Last season, he managed to net 20 goals and 13 assists from 34 Bundesliga appearances and has already made a bright start to this season, netting six from eight appearances.

Gvardiol is one of the most gifted young ball-playing defenders. He is adept at defending inside his penalty area and has a more-than-average degree of ball control for a defender. He likes to play progressive passes and can fit into Potter’s attacking system.