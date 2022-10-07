Real Madrid showing interest in Chelsea’s Reece James

Real Madrid are looking at signing Chelsea’s star right-back Reece James, as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal according to Fichjaes

The 2022 Champions League winners are scrutinizing the market across Europe, in the hope of landing top targets.

England international Reece James is one name that has cropped up recently. After breaking into the first team, the Chelsea academy graduate has played an impressive 132 games for the Londoners, scoring 11 and assisting 21 times.

He has made a name for himself, with his lung-bursting runs into the opposition half and his menacing crosses.

From what he has shown on the pitch until now, one thing has been pushed to certainty: James has the potential to be a starter for England and Chelsea for years to come.

However, the West London club’s stance of keeping their 22-year-old prized asset for several years can be challenged by the most successful team in world football, Real Madrid.

According to the report, The Los Blancos have been looking at James for several months and are ready to launch a formal bid in the summer of 2023, as they hope to flush the team with young blood.

The right-back is valued at £54 million by Transfermarkt, but Chelsea letting go one of their more important players at that price looks highly unlikely. Especially when the young fullback put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at Stamford bridge until 2028.

Thus, Madrid will have to splash the cash if they want to have any hope of landing the 22-year-old, who has clearly impressed new Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

The English coach backed his countryman to become one of the greatest in the blue half of London. Speaking after the win against AC Milan, where James scored a goal, and kept out Serie A’s most in-form striker Rafael Leao at bay, Potter said (as quoted by the EveningStandard)

“He’s tremendous … his potential is beyond the sky. We love him. He’s so important to us. My job is to help him reach his potential, and his potential is he can be a Chelsea legend.”

“That is the level he has, the potential that he has. For that to happen, he has to be part of a successful team. That’s what we’re working towards.”

You don’t often see words such as “Chelsea legend” thrown around every now and then. If Real Madrid hope to prize him away from London, they will have to bring in resources as big as James’ ceiling.