[Teams] Chelsea vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are back in Premier League action today as they take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter has made seven changes from the side that beat AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night. However, Kepa keeps his place ahead of Edouard Mendy in goal while Cesar Azpilicueta is handed a recall to start at right-back. Reece James drops to the bench despite scoring in midweek.

Kalidou Koulibaly keeps his place in the Chelsea defence but Thiago Silva misses out as Trevoh Chalobah is recalled to replace Wesley Fofana – who’s ruled out through injury. Marc Cucurella is fit to return at left-back so Ben Chilwell has to settle for a place among the substitutes this afternoon.

Jorginho is recalled to start in midfield for Chelsea and Ruben Loftus-Cheek has done enough to keep his place after impressing against AC Milan. Mateo Kovacic has to settle for a place on the bench as Connor Gallagher is handed a start by Potter today.

Mason Mount retains his place in attack but Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are given a rest as they’re named on the bench along with Hakim Ziyech. Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz are recalled to start in the front three.

As for Wolves, Diego Costa is handed a start against his former side while Joao Moutinho lines-up in midfield. Traore and Daniel Podence start along with Goncalo Guedes. Nelson Semedo gets another start in defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Mendy, James, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Kovacic, Sterling, Ziyech, Aubameyang, Broja

Wolves

Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Jonny, Nunes, Moutinho, Traore, Podence, Guedes, Costa.

Subs: Ait Nouri, Hwang, Sarkic, Mosquera, Ronan, Hodge, Bueno, Campbell.