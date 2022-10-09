Mason Mount stands out in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Wolves

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was in top form on Saturday afternoon as the Blues registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The Blues were considered clear favourites to beat Wolves at Stamford Bridge, but had to wait until the closing seconds of half-time to open the scoring. Kai Havertz headed home from a delightful Mount cross.

Following the interval, the west London giants doubled their score through Christian Pulisic. The USA star scored in the 54th minute after Mount put him through on goal with another intelligent piece of play.

Armando Broja capped off the Blues’ dominating display with a third in the 89th minute. The Albanian was undoubtedly delighted with his effort as it was his maiden senior goal in the club’s colours.

Chelsea have now registered back-to-back 3-0 wins under manager Graham Potter. Mount was outstanding yesterday with five key passes for his team. Two of those ended up in the form of assists.

The England star also won two take-ons and three duels, and looked back at his best for his team.

After yesterday’s result, the Blues have returned to the top four of the Premier League. Things are looking much better at the moment as they are within seven points off the lead with one game in hand.

They must now refocus for Tuesday where they are scheduled to face AC Milan in an away Champions League game. Potter is expected to ring in the changes after resting several of his regular starters.

Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Reece James, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell are all expected to start. Only James featured on Saturday while Silva was left out of the matchday squad.

It was a big decision to rotate heavily against Wolves, but the players that were picked responded brilliantly. Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz will be hoping to break into the Champions League XI.