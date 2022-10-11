Arsenal still in the race to sign PSV forward Cody Gakpo

Arsenal are in the race to sign Cody Gakpo after the PSV Eindhoven winger went cold on the idea of joining Leeds United in January, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners were linked with Gakpo this past summer but a deal failed to materialise during the dying embers of the summer window. Talks around Gakpo’s future continued beyond the end of summer and Leeds emerged as a potential destination for the Dutchman.

The Athletic says a deal was reportedly close for him to move to Elland Road, but Gakpo’s form this season has been nothing short of extraordinary, and he’s now got his eye on a move to a bigger club this winter.

Gakpo is still keen on a switch to the Premier League, and the report names Arsenal as potential suitors. However, in what could be a blow to Mikel Arteta’s transfer ambitions involving the 23-year-old, Real Madrid have also been named as a possible destination for the PSV winger.

Football.london has reported that Gakpo is worth around £35 million – though his value could increase post the World Cup. It is understood that any decision on his future will only be taken after the marquee event later this year with Gakpo said to be eyeing a spot in Louis Van Gaal’s World Cup squad.

Gakpo has been at his explosive best this season. He has scored 14 times and has laid out 11 goals from 18 appearances across all competitions, so it’s no wonder top European clubs are sitting up and taking notice.

Our View

Gakpo is an explosive winger and would flourish in Arteta’s system. The former Manchester City assistant boss employs a possession-based system and his wingers often drive the attack. Therefore, it would make sense for Arsenal to chase Gakpo’s signature this winter.

Signing him would also bring in some top-level competition for spots in the frontline with the Gunners in need of support for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

PSV are said to be open to selling Gakpo should a suitable bid arrive, despite him being contracted at the club until 2026. Therefore, now would be the ideal time to start the transfer proceedings for the in-form winger.