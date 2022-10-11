AC Milan vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Chelsea are at the San Siro take take on AC Milan in the group stages of the Champions League tonight.

Graham Potter has made some changes from the side that beat Wolves at the weekend but Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps his place between the sticks meaning Edouard Mendy has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Chelsea appear to be playing a back three tonight with Trevoh Chalobah keeping his place alongside Kalidou Koulibaly while Thiago Silva is recalled to the starting eleven. Cesar Azpilicueta drops to the bench as Reece James is recalled on the right flank.

Ben Chilwell comes back into the Chelsea side on the left so Marc Cucurella is named among the substitutes tonight. Mateo Kovacic gets a recall in midfield as he lines-up alongside Jorginho. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the man to make way as he’s named on the bench along with Denis Zakaria.

Chelsea have recalled their big guns in attack as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling come back into the side. Kia Havertz and Christian Pulisic find themselves back on the bench despite scoring at the weekend.

Mason Mount keeps his place in the front three but Connor Gallagher drops to the bench tonight where he’s joined by Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka.

As for AC Milan, Olivier Giroud starts against his old club while Fikayo Tomori also lines-up against Chelsea for the second time since leaving Stamford Bridge. Reported Chelsea target Rafael Leao will get a chance to impress against his potential suitors this evening as he starts in attack for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

AC Milan

Tatarusanu; Gabbia, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Subs: Mirante, Jungdal, Ballo, Rebic, Dest, Origi, Junior Messias, Pobega, Coubis

Chelsea

Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly, James, Kovacic, Jorginio, Chilwell, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang

Subs: Bettinelli, Mendy, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Havertz, Pulisic, Broja,