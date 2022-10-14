Arsenal and Tottenham battling to sign Marcos Leonardo

Arsenal and Tottenham are battling to sign Brazilian wonderkid Marcos Leonardo but face stiff competition for the forward’s signature, according to reports via The Sun.

The 19-year-old has developed into one of the most highly-rated players in South American football since coming through the youth ranks at Santos in 2020.

He’s now an established part of their first team set-up and contributed 19 goals and 5 assists in all competitions last season, leading to some plaudits describing him as the ‘next Neymar’.

Leonardo’s potential has alerted a host of clubs throughout Europe and The Sun is citing a report from Calciomercato that claims Arsenal and Tottenham are the latest clubs to join the race for his signature.

Mikel Arteta has overhauled the squad he inherited from Unai Emery and is building one of the most talented young teams in Europe with Arsenal currently leading the Premier League table ahead of Man City.

Sporting Director Edu has excellent connections in Brazil and it appears he’s hoping to raid his homeland once again to sign Leonardo. Arsenal will hope he follows in the foot-steps of Gabriel Martinelli – who’s cemented himself as a firm fixture in Arteta’s side this season – if he agrees to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Battle

Tottenham are also eyeing a move for the teenager as Antonio Conte continues to build a squad capable of competing at the top level. Leonardo would add to an already stacked frontline that includes Harry Kane, Hueng-min Son, Richarlison, Lucas Moura and Dejan Kulusevski.

However, the North London duo face further competition as the newspaper says Manchester United and Napoli are also showing a keen interest in Leonardo, while other reports have suggested Liverpool are leading the chase for his signature.

The Brazilian sensation is predominantly a centre-forward but can also play out wide, and he’s tipped to break into the Brazilian senior squad having represented his country at U20 level.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months but it looks as though there will be a fierce battle for Leonardo if he decides to come to Europe any time soon.