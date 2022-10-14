Chelsea & Man Utd can sign Denzel Dumfries in January

According to Inter Live, Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a January swoop for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

The Dutch star was regularly tipped to leave the Serie A club last summer, but no deal materialised before the transfer window closed. The speculation over his future continues to persist and Inter Live report that a winter departure could be on the cards.

As per the source, Dumfries could be available in the transfer market in January itself if Steven Zhang remains Inter Milan’s owner. The San Siro club could sell the 26-year-old for around £39-43 million, having bought him from PSV for just £13 million. Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the ‘explosive‘ star ahead of possible winter move.

Dumfries would be a top signing for both Premier League clubs

Chelsea have had Reece James as their main candidate for the right wing-back role with Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek acting as his deputies. However, they are about to suffer a big injury blow as James could be out for sidelined with a serious knee injury. This could force them to enter the market for a high-profile purchase in January.

Dumfries would suit them, having played at right wing-back since joining Inter last year. The Dutchman has been operating in the same position for his country too. He should comfortably adjust to the demands of the Premier League as he is attacking by nature. He has netted two goals and provided a further two assists for Inter this season.

The ex-PSV captain is no slouch defensively either. He was a right-back during his formative and early years in Eredivisie and can tackle when required. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has shown that he has no qualms to spending big and he could open his cheque book again in January to sign Dumfries, who is in the peak of his career at the moment.

Erik ten Hag’s United could be their main rivals for Dumfries. The club are yearning for another top-class right-back. Diogo Dalot has had a heavy workload this season with Aaron Wan-Bissaka out-of-favour and presently injured. Dumfries would keep Dalot on his toes, knowing that he could be dropped if he does not perform at the level of the manager’s liking.

Both clubs provide lucrative options for Dumfries as he would be guaranteed a huge wage increase. Chelsea may have the head start over United if they make the Champions League knock-outs. However, when it comes to assured minutes on the pitch, United would be a better pick for the defender as an injury-free James starts every league game for Chelsea.