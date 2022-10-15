Chelsea targetting Konrad Laimer on free transfer for 2023

According to German outlet BILD (via the Sun), Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the race to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

Laimer is in the final year of his contract with Leipzig and could be available for free next summer, having shown no desire to renew with the German side. Bayern Munich attempted to sign him this past summer but were unwilling to meet Leipzig’s £26 million valuation for the 25-year-old.

Chelsea recently matched Christopher Nkunku’s £53 million release clause with the Frenchman believed to have undergone a secret medical last month. The Blues are also interested in signing Josko Gvardiol and even made a last-ditch £80 million attempt to sign him this past summer. The bid was rejected by Leipzig but the links have continued beyond the end of the summer window.

With Todd Boehly and co. looking to bring in Laimer as well, Chelsea could look to complete a triple raid on the Bundesliga side before the start of next season.

The West London club are looking to appoint Christopher Vivell as their sporting director and the consensus is that he may be instrumental in convincing Laimer to join Chelsea, having previously worked at Leipzig.

However, Chelsea will face competition from Liverpool to sign Laimer as Jurgen Klopp is also reportedly keen to snap-up the midfielder on a free transfer when his contract runs out next summer. Klopp is looking to revamp his ageing midfield and Laimer is seemingly on his radar.

Our View

Chelsea spent over £250 million this past summer and they are not done. The extravagant spending is set to continue in the coming transfer windows as well.

It is evident that the London side has been working around the clock to bring their 2023 transfer plans to fruition. Nkunku, Gvardiol, and Laimer all have the profiles required to succeed in Graham Potter’s system.

Next season, perhaps, Chelsea could bridge the gap to Manchester City and challenge for the Premier League title. The key, however, would be to finish in a UEFA Champions League spot, if they are to get all the proposed deals across the line.

Liverpool will be stiff competition, however, Chelsea could offer a fee to sign Laimer this winter to beat their rivals to his signature. Leipzig would be tempted to cash-in in January rather than risk losing him for free next summer.

There is an exciting project brewing at Stamford Bridge and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can beat Liverpool to Laimer’s signature as they continue their rebuild in West London.