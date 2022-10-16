Leeds vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Elland Road

Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made plenty of changes from the side that beat Bodo Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday night. Aaron Ramsdale returns in goal with the Gunners No.1 coming in to replace Matt Turner between the sticks.

Gabriel is also recalled in defence after he was given a breather in midweek. Rob Holding is the man to make way as William Saliba keeps his place in the middle of Arsenal’s defence.

Ben White keeps his place at right-back after continuing to impress in his new role. Takehiro Tomiyasu returns at left-back so Kieran Tierney drops to the bench this afternoon.

Thomas Partey was also given a rest in the Europa League and the Ghana international returns to start in midfield. Therefore, Albert Sambi Lokonga drops to the bench despite his solid performance last time out.

Granit Xhaka was given a rare rest on Thursday and the Swiss star is recalled to line-up alongside Partey. Fabio Vieira is the man to make way after his run-out in Norway. Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal once again this afternoon.

Bukayo Saka scored the winner against Bodo Glimt and he keeps his place on the right wing. Gabriel Martinelli is recalled to start on the left after being named on the bench in Norway so Reiss Nelson drops out after a disappointing outing in the Europa League.

Gabriel Jesus was given the night off in the Europa League after taking a blow to the head during the win over Liverpool last weekend. The Brazilian international is passed fit to start for Arsenal up front so Eddie Nketiah drops to the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leeds

Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; Sinisterra.

Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Bamford, Summerville, Llorente, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Lokonga, Nelson, Marquinhos.