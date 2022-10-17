Joe Gomez stars for Liverpool in 1-0 win vs Man City

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez produced his best performance of the campaign as the Reds inflicted a first Premier League defeat of the season on Manchester City.

The England international has been affected by injuries over the past few seasons, but looks to be getting back to his best. Against City, he lined up alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defence and played a key part in keeping the in-form duo of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden quiet.

Gomez managed 69 touches against Pep Guardiola’s men. The 25-year-old won three tackles and four duels while making six clearances for his team. After a superb performance from right-back against Rangers, Gomez repaid Jurgen Klopp’s faith with a stand-out display at Anfield.

Klopp praised his performance as outstanding and Gomez will be hoping to continue the current run of good form such that he can make a late push for a World Cup berth. He has not been in contention with the Three Lions for some time but a strong showing hereon could change that.

Liverpool’s victory over the reigning English champions have taken them to 13 points on the table. They are still a staggering 14 points behind table-toppers Arsenal and the main focus now should be the top four. The Merseysiders are presently six points adrift of Chelsea in the fourth spot.

Klopp has overseen one of the worst starts to the season under his management, and will be hoping that the statement win over Guardiola’s team will turn the club’s fortunes around. The players will need to refocus quickly as they are due to entertain West Ham United on Wednesday evening.

One of the big positives from the last week has been the form of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian star has revived his goalscoring touch and looked menacing in attack against City. He will be key before the World Cup break as Liverpool look to close the gap on the Champions League positions.