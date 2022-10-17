Man Utd interested in signing Tammy Abraham

Journalist Simon Philips has revealed (via Give Me Sport) that Manchester United are interested in signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham next summer.

The former Chelsea striker left England last year when the Blues signed Romelu Lukaku. The arrival of the Belgian striker meant that Abraham fell further down the pecking order and completed a move to Roma for £34 million.

The Englishman has registered some fine performances in Italy under Jose Mourinho and his numbers have seemingly attracted Manchester United’s attention.

In his first season with the Serie A outfit, Abraham managed to bag 27 goals from 53 appearances. This season, however, he has failed to hit the ground running, scoring only twice from nine appearances.

Speaking about United’s hunt for a striker, Philips said:

“I am told that Manchester United are keen on signing Abraham in the summer.” (via GMS)

The Red Devils are in the market to bolster their frontline with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo looking uncertain. Moreover, with the injury problems of Anthony Martial resurfacing, Erik ten Hag is looking to bring in another attacker.

The Man Utd manager was also interested in Abraham last summer, but a bulk of funds and attention was diverted towards signing Antony from Ajax meaning he failed to sign a striker altogether.

United could seemingly make an another attempt to sign Abraham next year but it won’t be easy. The 25-year-old still has three years left in his current deal with Roma so the Italians are in a strong position when it comes to the negotiations.

Our View

Abraham has been impressive under Mourinho and is only beginning to realise his true potential. This explains why Chelsea also have a buy-back clause in place (£68 million) for the England international.

Abraham has what it takes to succeed in England. He is accustomed to playing in the Premier League, having featured 89 times, netting 26 goals and assisting 8 times. He has already played for Bristol City, Aston Villa, Swansea, and Chelsea and has accumulated 119 goals in total.

His strengths include driving the counterattacks with his pace and physicality. His playmaking skills also deserve a special mention as he can slice open the opposition’s backline with his through balls and layoffs.

Manchester United may go for Abraham as he could flourish in ten Hag’s attacking, possession-based system. The striker is currently valued at £45m by Transfermarkt but Roma may demand more if Man Utd come knocking.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming months but Abraham would be an excellent signing if United could pull it off next summer.