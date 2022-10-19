Expected Arsenal line-up vs PSV Eindhoven, 6 changes

Arsenal will play hosts to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The Gunners are currently top of their Europa League group with nine points, two ahead of PSV. A victory at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow would put them in a strong position to finish first with two more games to play. The team that finishes top will avoid an extra round of knock-out matches which is hugely important with the already tight schedule this season.

Here is how Arsenal are expected to line up:

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner has started in each of the last three Europa League matches for Arsenal with Aaron Ramsdale being rested. The United States star had his best outing at Bodo/Glimt last week and should remain the preferred choice in goal for the remaining group matches at least.

Defence: Arteta will be aware of the threat from PSV’s frontline and most especially from Cody Gakpo, who looks in the form of his life. Hence, he may not consider a complete reshuffle of the backline. It could be similar to last week with Ben White and William Saliba retaining their places. Rob Holding should once again come into the back four alongside Kieran Tierney.

Midfield: Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka were substitutes in Arsenal’s recent Norway trip, but one of them may start tomorrow. With Partey’s injury record, Xhaka should be the front-runner to make the starting line-up.

Albert Sambi Lokonga looks set to partner him once again. The Belgian is likely to be deployed in the defensive midfield role with Xhaka playing higher up where he has excelled this season.

Attack: Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka were the regulars that were picked against Bodo/Glimt along with Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson. There could be at least two changes for Arsenal’s match tomorrow.

Fabio Vieira, who played in a more deeper midfield role last week, could replace Odegaard in the number 10 spot. Nelson could be dropped for Gabriel Martinelli, who started the first two games of the Europa League season.

Expected Arsenal line-up against PSV Eindhoven