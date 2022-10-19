[Teams] Brentford vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for Premier League clash

Chelsea have made a short trip across West London to take on Brentford at the Community Stadium this evening.

Blues boss Graham Potter has made five changes from the side that beat Aston Villa at the weekend but Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps his place ahead of Edouard Mendy in goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta is recalled to start in the Chelsea defence and he’s joined by Trevoh Chalobah – who keeps his place after impressing last time out. Kalidou Koulibaly comes back into the starting eleven after being on the bench at the weekend.

There is no Ben Chilwell in the Chelsea squad tonight so Marc Cucurella moves to the left wing-back position. Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts on the right flank in the continued absence of the injured Reece James.

Connor Gallagher is given a recall by Potter so he’ll be looking to impress while Jorginho also comes back into the Chelsea midfield after being on the bench at Villa Park. Mateo Kovacic makes way to join Dennis Zakaria among the substitutes.

Mason Mount keeps his place in attack after scoring both goals against Villa while Kai Havertz also starts once again. Armando Broja makes his first league start of the season so Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling are rested tonight.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney is the obvious dangerman up front and he’s supported by Bryan Mbuemo in attack. Mathias Jensen starts in midfield along with Vitaly Janelt while Ben Mee marshals the defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brentford

Raya, Roerslev, Mee, Zanka, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Onyeka, Mbuemo, Toney

Subs: Cox, Canos, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste

Chelsea

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Jorginho, Mount, Cucurella; Havertz, Broja

Subs: Mendy, Silva, Chukwuemeka, Kovacic, Zakaria, Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech, Aubameyang