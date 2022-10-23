Chelsea planning audacious swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo

According to the Sunday World, Chelsea are planning to revive their interest in signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the next transfer window.

The London heavyweights were regularly linked with the 37-year-old forward earlier this summer but manager Thomas Tuchel vetoed the club’s decision to sign him. The German head coach decided to pursue Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona instead, but he was sacked within days of the arrival of the Gabon star.

Chelsea are now under the tutelage of manager Graham Potter and the Sunday World cite that the club’s owners are pondering a fresh approach for wantaway Ronaldo. They are willing to offer a short-term deal until the end of the season with the option to renew for a second campaign if he manages to make sufficient impact for them.

Avoid

Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford last season and stood out for them with 24 goals from 39 matches. However, he has not performed anywhere close to that level this season. The five-time Champions League winner has bagged just two goals from 12 appearances under manager Erik ten Hag.

It looks clear that the Portuguese is on the decline as he approaches his 38th birthday and he would not be a big upgrade on Aubameyang. Commercially, he would provide a huge boost for Chelsea in terms of shirt sales and sponsorships, but on the playing field, it would not appear a good piece of business for them.

Ronaldo is seemingly prepared to accept a pay-cut, but he would still command a huge package as he is currently on £515,000-a-week. Meanwhile, United may not want to release Ronaldo in the final six months of his contract to Chelsea this winter. They would not want to strengthen a direct rival for the top four.

A transfer away from the English top-flight could be United’s preferred choice if Ronaldo wants to mutually cut ties with them at the beginning of the New Year.