Chelsea set to move in for Denzel Dumfries

Italian outlet Calciomercato has reported that Chelsea are looking to sign Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries next summer.

Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter and all the parties want to make the deal permanent. The Blues have registered their interest in Dumfries but Inter are unwilling to include Lukaku or Dumfries in the same agreement. Inter Live previously reported that the Nerazzurri want £43.5 million for their man but may be inclined to sell him for as low as £35 million.

Calciomercato claims that Chelsea remain keen to sign Dumfries after making him a key target but will wait until next summer before finalising their interest rather than making a move in the winter window.

The Dutchman has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent times and has been linked with a move to rivals Manchester United as well. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also viewing the former PSV full-back as a potential option for next summer.

Our View

Dumfries has transformed his career at Inter, playing as a wing-back. He is strong on the offensive and is adept at defending as well. Chronicle Live recently described him as an ‘explosive’ star owing to his playing style.

The 26-year-old could finally be set for a move to the Premier League and he has what it takes to succeed on English soil. Dumfries is strong physically and is quick on and off the ball, which is essential to be a starter in any of the top six sides in England.

That being said, Chelsea should look to get this deal done before the competition for his signature increases. Dumfries would not only be a valuable cover for Reece James but would also add competition and depth to Graham Potter’s ranks.

It remains to be seen if United are seriously considering Dumfries as an option but the West Londoners are in a strong position to get their man if they step-up their interest ahead of the January window.