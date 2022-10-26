Chelsea still keen on signing Alvarez – Fabrizio Romano

According to well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea remain keen on landing Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The London giants attempted to sign the Mexico international before the September transfer deadline, but Ajax were in no mood to sell him without a proper replacement. Chelsea have been fancied to return for Alvarez in January but Romano feels Ajax could try to keep him until next summer.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said: “He’s always been on Chelsea’s list, but Ajax will try to keep him at least until the end of the season. There are no negotiations ongoing now, also no decision will be made by Chelsea on new midfielder in October; it will take some time. Not an easy one, for sure.”

Urgent need

Chelsea have had a steady season by their standards but their performances have been unconvincing lately. This has been partly due to the fact that they have lacked control in midfield in the extended injury absence of N’Golo Kante. The Frenchman’s tenacity and work rate has been missed this season.

With Kante out for at least four months, Chelsea need to find a solution in January and Alvarez could be the perfect signing. According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old midfielder has averaged 2.3 tackles and 1.5 interceptions this campaign while making 2.5 clearances and winning 2.2 aerial duels.

He could make a quick transition from the Eredivisie to the English top-flight as Ajax generally play an attacking brand of football with a very high tempo. Chelsea can take examples from Lisandro Martinez and Antony, who have found their feet at Manchester United immediately after arriving from Ajax.

Chelsea had an offer of around £43 million rebuffed by Ajax for Alvarez over the summer. The reigning Dutch champions may show a reluctance to sell the Mexican in the winter transfer window, but a slightly improved proposal could be enough to persuade Alfred Schreuder’s side to do business with them.