Man Utd eye Roma and former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

Calciomercato has reported that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Roma and former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

Abraham only moved to Rome last year and had an excellent debut campaign in Italy. He managed to net 27 goals across all competitions for the Serie A outfit and has therefore been the subject of transfer speculation in the last few months. Roma completed the move for the London-born striker for £36m but Chelsea retained a buy-back clause worth £70m.

Abraham’s exploits in Italy have caught the attention at Old Trafford as CalcioMercato claims that Man Utd are showing an interest in luring him back to England. The report also adds that Tottenham are keen on the striker so United could face stiff competition.

This season Abraham has only managed to net two goals from 14 appearances across all competitions so it remains to be seen whether the likes of Man Utd and Tottenham would be willing to spend big to land him. The Englishman is valued at around £45m by Transfermarkt but considering Chelsea’s buyback clause is set at £70m and Abraham has four years left on his contract, Roma are in a strong negotiating position.

Links between United and Abraham have emerged following Cristiano Ronaldo’s fallout with manager Erik ten Hag. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward was frozen out of the first team after storming down the tunnel and refusing to come on as a sub during Man Utd’s win over Tottenham recently.

Ronaldo, therefore, has been strongly linked with a January exit and ten Hag could be eyeing Abraham as a potential replacement for the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar.

Our View

Abraham is a pure striker and could flourish in ten Hag’s system. While he has struggled this season, it is likely that he will recover his form sooner or later.

For now, a January return to England is looking unlikely for the 25-year-old but we cannot rule out a return to the Premier League next summer and it appears United and Spurs could be ready to do-battle over his signature.

If United are able to land Abraham for anywhere close to £45m-£50m, it should prove to be a shrewd piece of business but we’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months.