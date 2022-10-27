Christopher Nkunku waiting to sign Chelsea contract

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig playmaker Christopher Nkunku is waiting to sign his contract with Chelsea.

Nkunku has been a fantastic performer for Leipzig over recent years and earlier this month, it was reported that Chelsea have a verbal agreement to sign him. Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano has now revealed that the Blues are very much in control over Nkunku’s future with everything agreed in principle. The player has also undergone a medical.

However, the Italian journalist added that Chelsea don’t plan to pay the player’s £52 million release up front and will instead look into a different agreement, he said: “It’s important to mention that Chelsea have everything under control, he’s agreed in principle to join, he’s had a medical with Chelsea, and he’s waiting to sign his contract.”

“Everyone who’s joining Chelsea all agree that Nkunku will be an excellent signing for the Blues. Just a reminder – Chelsea don’t plan to meet Nkunku’s €60m release clause, they plan to reach a different agreement.”

Chelsea have moved quickly ahead of their European rivals to sign Nkunku, who is one of the world’s best talents. He was in extraordinary form last season with 35 goals and 20 assists from 52 appearances. He has not been in the same kind of form this campaign, but has still managed 12 goals and one assist from 18 games.

The attacker’s contract has a release clause which becomes active next summer but Chelsea may want to sign him as soon as possible. If that is the case, it is very likely that the London giants will agree to pay a higher transfer fee in multiple instalments rather than triggering his buy-out clause.

With his ability to play anywhere in attack, Nkunku would be a superb purchase for Chelsea. The only question would be whether he can adapt to the Premier League quickly. We have seen former Bundesliga players such as Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz struggle to adapt to the intensity of the league.