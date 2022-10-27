PSV vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Arsenal take on PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion this evening knowing they’ll secure top spot in Europa League Group A if they avoid defeat.

Mikel Arteta has made five changes from the side that drew with Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon but Aaron Ramsdale is among those who keeps their place. The Arsenal No.1 starts his first Europa League game of the season with No.1 Matt Turner ruled out with a groin injury.

Kieran Tierney is handed a recall to start at left-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu moving across to right-back. Ben White is therefore the man to make way this evening. William Saliba starts once again in defence for Arsenal and he’s joined by Rob Holding – who comes in to make his fifth straight start in Europe this season. Gabriel is given a rest.

Thomas Partey is also given a breather as he drops to the bench tonight with Albert Sambi Lokonga coming in to start in the holding role. Granit Xhaka starts once again for Arsenal in midfield while captain Martin Odegaard also keeps his place in the advanced midfield role.

Fabio Vieira starts for the Gunners in what appears to be a wider role. Bukayo Saka is named on the bench so Vieira could be deployed on the right flank with Gabriel Martinelli keeping his place on the left side of Arsenal’s attack.

Gabriel Jesus is given a rest as Eddie Nketiah is recalled to start up front in the Brazilian’s place. Reiss Nelson is among the substitutes but Marquinhos, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Emile Smith Rowe miss out due to injury.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

PSV

Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Max; Veerman, Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, El Ghazi, Gakpo.

Subs: Drommel, Waterman, Teze, Junior, Obispo, Hoever, Ginkel, Ledezma, Til, de Jong, Bakayoko, Madueke

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Odegaard, Lokonga, Xhaka, Vieira, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Hein, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Jesus, Cedric, Nelson, Cirjan, Smith, Ibrahim