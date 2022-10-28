Expected Chelsea line-up vs Brighton, 4 changes

Chelsea will make the trip to the South Coast for Saturday’s Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The London giants are unbeaten since Graham Potter took charge from Brighton and will be aiming to extend the run with a victory at the Amex Stadium. Ahead of the visit, Potter has confirmed that the squad will remain as it is with Kalidou Koulibaly yet to recover from a minor knee injury.

Here is how Chelsea are expected to line up against Brighton:

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga has started every game for Chelsea since Edouard Mendy picked up an injury against West Ham United. The Senegalese has been fit this month but Arrizabalaga has still got the backing from Potter for his better distribution and reflexes in goal. He is expected to retain his place tomorrow.

Defence: Cesar Azpilicueta should return to the back three after being an unused substitute in the midweek victory over Red Bull Salzburg. Marc Cucurella is likely to drop to the bench for the club captain. Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah look set to partner him in central defence.

At right wing-back, Ruben Loftus-Cheek should return to the starting XI ahead of Christian Pulisic. The England star started on the bench on Tuesday due to fatigue and should reclaim his place. Ben Chilwell should likewise feature at left wing-back ahead of Raheem Sterling.

Midfield: Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho have been the regular duo in midfield in the prolonged injury absence of N’Golo Kante. Kovacic was substituted before full time against Salzburg with a calf issue but Potter did not address any concern in his pre-match press conference today.

Attack: Mason Mount has been one of Chelsea’s best performers this season and should be reinstated into the XI ahead of Conor Gallagher. He did not start in midweek due to fatigue. Mount could be partnered in attack by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz, who scored a stunning winner in Austria. The German has not been at his best this season but showed his quality with a stellar finish into the top left corner of Salzburg’s net.