Chelsea fancied to sign Lautaro Martinez next summer

According to Inter Live, Chelsea could make an audacious move to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez next summer.

The London giants bolstered their centre-forward department with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, but he has yet to make a significant impact. The 33-year-old has netted just three goals from 10 appearances and Chelsea may want an upgrade in the coming transfer windows.

Martinez has been linked with the club on multiple occasions and Inter Live claim that Chelsea have the economic power to present an offer close to Inter’s request (£77 million) next summer. It is added that Inter are unlikely to accept a part-exchange deal including Romelu Lukaku.

Quality signing

Martinez has been in good form for Inter this season with seven goals and four assists from 16 appearances. He is currently a guaranteed starter under manager Simone Inzaghi, but this does not rule out the prospect of him leaving at the end of the campaign.

The Serie A giants were recently fined by UEFA after failing to meet the break-even requirements and there could be another high-profile exit. If Martinez is made available, Chelsea could have a good chance of signing him ahead of their European rivals.

The London side bought Romelu Lukaku from Inter last year before loaning him back to them this summer. The good working relationship could favour Chelsea in the pursuit of Martinez, who would be an ideal signing with his all-round attributes.

Martinez likes to initiate counter-attacks from deep positions with his ability to make key passes. He also has a high work rate and has the desire to press opponents. His style of play should suit manager Graham Potter, who prefers versatility in attack.

Chelsea currently have Aubameyang, Kai Havertz and Armando Broja as strikers, but none of them have been consistent this season. If Martinez were to join Chelsea, one of the trio could head for the exit door.