[Teams] Brighton vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex Stadium

Chelsea get back to Premier League action this afternoon as they take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Graham Potter has made just two changes from the side that beat Salzburg in the Champions League in midweek. Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps his place in goal once again with Edouard Mendy having to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Trevoh Chalobah continues in the Chelsea defence alongside Thiago Sliva while Marc Cucurella also starts once again for the Blues. Cesar Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell have to settle for places on the bench.

Christian Pulisic keeps his starting position for Chelsea today after a solid outing in midweek. Raheem Sterling may also start on the opposite flank with Mateo Kovacic keeping his place in midfield.

Connor Gallagher starts once again for the Blues while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is handed a recall by Potter. Jorginho is the man to make way as the Italian is named among the substitutes this afternoon.

Mason Mount is back in the side after being rested against Salzburg. Kai Havertz keeps his place in attack so Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to make do with a place on the bench along with Hakim Ziyech and Armoundo Broja.

As for Brighton, Lewis Dunk marshals the defence once again while Leandro Trossard with be the dangerman for the hosts. Adam Lallana also starts today while Pervis Estupinan also lines-up in the starting eleven.

Here are the confirmed line-ups;

Brighton

Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, March, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Mitoma, Caicedo, Estupinan

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Turns, Furlong, Moran

Chelsea

Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Pulisic, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Sterling; Mount, Havertz, Gallagher

Subs: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Zakaria, Jorginho, Hutchinson, Ziyech, Broja, Aubameyang