Chelsea and Liverpool can sign Moises Caicedo for £85m

According to The Mirror, Chelsea and Liverpool will need to pay £85 million to prise away Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Ecuadorian star made his Premier League debut for Brighton during the back end of last season and he has since become an undisputed starter. The 20-year-old has excelled from defensive midfield with his strong tackling, interceptions as well as quality distribution.

As per The Mirror, Caicedo is now attracting plenty of interest from English top-flight clubs. Chelsea and Liverpool are among those fancied to sign him. However, it would take a significant fee to land his signature with Brighton valuing him at a staggering £85 million.

Excellent buy

Chelsea have lacked control in their midfield this campaign. With N’Golo Kante absent with a long-term injury, there has been constant rotation among players but none have provided the same defensive resolve. In Caicedo, Chelsea would get a potential replacement for Kante.

Kante’s current contract expires at the end of the season. Chelsea could be better off releasing him due to his regular injuries. Caicedo would be a like-for-like successor. He should adapt quickly, having played under manager Graham Potter, who was previously Brighton’s boss.

Liverpool, on the other hand, also need to reinforce their holding midfield options amid the struggles of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson this season. At 20, Caicedo would be an excellent buy with his prime years ahead, but the main question is whether they can afford him.

The Merseyside giants would need to pay a club-record fee for the Ecuadorian star. Considering the spending margins of both clubs in recent transfer windows, one would fancy Chelsea to have the upper hand. It won’t be a surprise if they attempt to sign him as early as January.

A reunion with Potter at Stamford Bridge could be more enticing for the young midfield star.